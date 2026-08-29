Karnataka begins issuing notices to 43.81 lakh voters over discrepancies in electoral rolls

BENGALURU: Generation of notices to 43,81,006 citizens listed under anomalies/ logical discrepancy and no-mapping (unable to share 2002 data) category started from Friday, according to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

This phase of the ongoing SIR 2026 involves filing of claims and objections from August 24 to September 23, and the period of notice phase/ disposal of claims and objections from August 24 to October 22. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27.

The notices will be handed over to BLOs to be given to citizens at their doorstep. Citizens will have to visit the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) concerned along with specified documents for verification. Failing this, they could be removed from the electoral rolls and will have to reapply for inclusion using Form-6.