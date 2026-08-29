Karnataka begins issuing notices to 43.81 lakh voters over discrepancies in electoral rolls

BENGALURU: Generation of notices to 43,81,006 citizens listed under anomalies/ logical discrepancy and no-mapping (unable to share 2002 data) category started from Friday, according to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.
This phase of the ongoing SIR 2026 involves filing of claims and objections from August 24 to September 23, and the period of notice phase/ disposal of claims and objections from August 24 to October 22. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 27.
The notices will be handed over to BLOs to be given to citizens at their doorstep. Citizens will have to visit the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) concerned along with specified documents for verification. Failing this, they could be removed from the electoral rolls and will have to reapply for inclusion using Form-6.
Maximum notices are being served in Bengaluru Urban (9,45,798), followed by BBMP North district (6,12,963), BBMP South (4,17,611), while 4,29,345 notices will be generated in BBMP Central district. In Bengaluru Rural, 56,359 notices will be issued, and the least number is in Davangere (7,085).
The CEO office also announced a special campaign on August 29-30 and September 19-20 to help citizens enrol and make corrections. The CEO issued directions to District Election Officers to ensure BLOs, EROs and AEROs are present at their polling stations to help citizens enrol as fresh voters using Form-6, or fill Form-8 for corrections in their electoral details.
The special campaign days can also be utilised to hand over Form-7 for deletion from the rolls. The official said that special attention will be paid to areas where the list of people under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) is high. This will be the case for Bengaluru, of the total 1,07,96,415 people under ASDDO category in Karnataka, 46,88,744 (43.42%) were in Bengaluru’s four districts alone.