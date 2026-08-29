Karnataka directs hotels, restaurants to tighten food safety and hygiene norms

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Friday directed hotels and restaurants across Karnataka to strengthen food safety and hygiene measures.

Chairing a consultative meeting with office-bearers of the Karnataka State Hotel Association and representatives of leading hotels at Arogya Soudha, Khader said the directions followed intensive inspections carried out by Food Safety Officers across hotels and restaurants over the past month, during which several lapses were detected.

Among the key directions was the setting up of scientifically designed storage rooms in every hotel and restaurant for hygienic storage of food items and ingredients. Hotels were also advised to install CCTV cameras in kitchens to improve transparency and strengthen customer confidence.

Khader directed establishments to ensure that manufacturing and expiry dates are clearly mentioned on all food items and ingredients used in food preparation. He also stressed the need to use quality ingredients and restrict the use of chemicals in food preparation, citing concerns over their potential impact on public health.

The Hotel Association proposed strengthening the existing QR code-based complaint system to allow customers to rate hygiene and food quality as “Good”, “Average” or “Poor”. The minister said the department would examine the proposal.

Hotel managements were also instructed to train staff on food safety, hygiene and safe food-handling practices, including clear “Do’s and Don’ts”.

“The government is committed to listening to the concerns of the hotel industry and providing them with necessary guidance. However, there will be no compromise whatsoever on cleanliness, hygiene and food quality,” Khader said.