Man chased, hacked to death in broad daylight in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: A 40-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on a busy road in Banashankari locality of Hubballi on Friday. According to preliminary information, two youths chased the victim and attacked him with a sword and iron rod in the middle of the road before fleeing the scene.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the victim was chased by the murderers for several hundred metres before he fell down after colliding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

Once the victim fell on the ground he was attacked. People around them kept shouting but no one could go near the murderers. The entire sequence was captured on several mobiles and videos went viral on social media.

The deceased who has been identified as Dadapeer, a resident of a village near Mishirkoti, was reportedly a prime accused in an earlier murder case. Police suspect that the killing may have been carried out as an act of retaliation by members of a rival group. ACP Shivanand Chalavadi and other police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. Further investigation is underway.