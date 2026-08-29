Mangaluru’s DKBA to start free Para-badminton coaching for children with disabilities

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association(DKBA) in Mangaluru is planning to start free para badminton coaching at its indoor stadium at Urwa in the city for children with disabilities.

Sharing his thoughts, Rayeez P C, in-charge of Coaching, DKBA who came up with the idea told TNIE that initially they have plans to train a minimum of 5 children with disabilities in the below 10-15 years category and prepare future players for Paralympics and DKBA is already approaching schools in this regard.

"Badminton should be accessible to everyone, irrespective of physical limitations or disabilities. The next step in developing a complete badminton ecosystem at DKBA is to create an opportunity for players with physical disabilities to learn, train and compete in badminton," Aniruddha Patwardhan, the Head Coach of DKBA said.

Patwardhan is involved in badminton as a coach for around 15 years and is also a former National-level badminton player. He has trained more than 3000 players over the years with more than 40 representing at state level and 10+ at national level.

Patwardhan says he intends for DKBA to become a place where a child or an adult with a disability can walk into a badminton court and feel that there is a place for them here too.

Initially, the objective would be to identify interested players, understand their individual requirements, provide them with appropriate basic training and gradually develop a structured Para Badminton programme. "As the programme grows, we can work towards participation in competitions," said Patwardhan.