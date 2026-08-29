Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleges KPSC recruitment scam, seeks Priyank Kharge’s resignation

BENGALURU: Mysuru JDS state president and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday levelled serious allegations of large-scale irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s (KPSC) recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer Grade-I posts, claiming the process was compromised during Congress leader Priyank Kharge’s tenure as minister for rural development and panchayat raj. He demanded that Kharge, now home minister, take responsibility and resign immediately.

At a press conference, Kumaraswamy alleged that a “Priyank-sponsored system” is operating in the state. “This is a case of the watchdog turning into the perpetrator. Perhaps, this is why Priyank Kharge has now taken charge of the home portfolio, to ensure that the entire matter is buried,” he claimed. Kumaraswamy released, what he claimed, were investigation records and OMR sheets showing evidence of tampering using carbon paper.

He said a forensic examination established that irregularities occurred in the selection of 24 candidates, and that OMR sheets had been tampered with. A sub-committee reviewing the case found discrepancies, issued notices to all the 24 candidates — of whom 20 appeared before the panel — and referred the OMR sheets, along with CCTV footage sought from the DPR, for forensic analysis.

He alleged that despite these findings, Kharge pushed through the appointments. On Kharge, Kumaraswamy said, “He says, ‘We are the ones who make the law.’ On one hand, he makes grand statements about RSS and abolishing KPSC, while on the other, he is protecting IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar (the then controller of examinations), who is facing allegations over recruitment irregularities.”