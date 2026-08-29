No real justice, says Valmiki scam whistleblower’s widow

SHIVAMOGGGA: Kavitha, the wife of late accounts superintendent P Chandrasekharan, whose death exposed the alleged Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, expressed deep distress over the lack of government support, stating that B Nagendra’s resignation has brought no real justice to her family.

She said her family has not received her husband’s pension and provident fund dues. “Ministers resign and return to politics, but what about us? We have not received the PF settlement or the compensation that is rightfully ours,” she told reporters.

She alleged that she has been forced to make repeated visits to the Valmiki Corporation head office and meet top officials, only to be turned away with delays and dismissive behaviour.

She noted that staff often treat her visits as a nuisance when she is merely demanding her husband’s rightful dues. Referring to the six-page death note left by her husband, which cited pressure and oral directives behind illegal fund transfers, Kavitha remarked that the incident has been reduced to political ammunition between parties rather than ensuring accountability and justice for the family.