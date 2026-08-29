Pay VB-G RAM G wages within 15 days: Minister Khandre to officials

BENGALURU: With drought prevailing in 101 taluks across Karnataka, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday directed officials to provide employment under the VB-G RAM G scheme and ensure that wages are paid within 15 days.

Khandre was reviewing the implementation of the scheme in Bengaluru South, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, and Bagalkot districts. Khandre said there is an argument that workers were unavailable for Rs 382 per day in and around Bengaluru.

"This is not entirely correct. We need to encourage people to participate by explaining that the works they take up would improve infrastructure in their own villages," Khandre said.

According to him, employment generation under VB-G RAM G in Bengaluru South district was 80% lower compared to the employment provided under MGNREGA last year.

"There are 120 gram panchayats in the district and providing work to at least 50 people daily in each panchayat could generate employment for around 6,000 people," he said.

Khandre expressed concern that wage payments in several GPs are pending at the login level of Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs). He warned that delays could attract penalties.

The minister directed all PDOs to take immediate steps to process wage payments and ensure timely release of funds. He said on time payment will encourage more number of people to take up the work.

Further, Khandre said several rural drinking water supply projects across the state have been delayed due to the lack of forest clearance for laying pipelines to draw water from tanks, lakes and rivers. He said a meeting would be held with the Forest Department authorities to obtain necessary approvals from the Union Government at the earliest.