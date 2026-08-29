Resignation not end of matter, it’s beginning of investigation: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress government in Karnataka was forced to accept the resignation of Minister B Nagendra after trying every possible trick to shield him from accountability in the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam. Ashoka said the Rs 187 crore meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes was allegedly siphoned off.
When the BJP and JDS demanded answers, the Congress government “ran away from the House, curtailed the Session and turned their machinery into a shield for the accused,” he said. Ashoka said the moment they announced a statewide padayatra demanding accountability, the Congress government panicked.
The resignation of Nagendra is the result of sustained public pressure and the relentless fight waged by the BJP and JD(S), both inside and outside the Legislature, he said. “For a party that never misses an opportunity to invoke the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar, this is a stark reminder: you cannot claim to stand with the oppressed while turning a blind eye to the alleged loot of money meant for their welfare.
This is not merely the resignation of one minister. It is a political blow to the arrogance of the Congress government,” he stated. The LoP said Nagendra’s resignation is not the end of the matter; it is the beginning of the investigation. “The bigger questions remain unanswered: Who were the masterminds behind the scam?
Who authorised the transfer of funds? Who ultimately benefited from the alleged diversion of tribal welfare funds?” he questioned. Chief Whip of the Opposition in Council N Ravi Kumar said justice has been done to the ST community and BJP stands vindicated with the resignation of Nagendra. He said the BJP will go ahead with its 10-day, 185-Kms Padayatra from Lingasugur to Ballari starting September 1.
Recover Rs 185 crore, says state BJP chief Vijayendra BJP state president BY Vijayendra in Shivamogga on Friday said the Rs 185 crore allegedly siphoned off from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation must be recovered and returned to the corporation for the development of the communities for whom the funds were earmarked.
He said BJP’s agitation over the alleged scam was not confined to seeking the resignation of former minister B Nagendra. “The big fish involved in the scam must be exposed,” he said, adding that BJP would continue its fight until justice was delivered. He referred to the Enforcement Directorate’s findings that part of the money was allegedly spent on gold, liquor and at bars, among other expenses.
Vijayendra also referred to allegations that money from the scam was paid to the Congress’ high command as a kickback. He said that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was not interested in making Nagendra a minister but had faced pressure from the Congress high command.
“There is no doubt that the high command has a share in this,” he said. Responding to a question about reports that the family of officer P Chandrashekhar, who committed suicide, had not received his provident fund dues, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of being insensitive to the family.