Resignation not end of matter, it’s beginning of investigation: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress government in Karnataka was forced to accept the resignation of Minister B Nagendra after trying every possible trick to shield him from accountability in the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam. Ashoka said the Rs 187 crore meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes was allegedly siphoned off.

When the BJP and JDS demanded answers, the Congress government “ran away from the House, curtailed the Session and turned their machinery into a shield for the accused,” he said. Ashoka said the moment they announced a statewide padayatra demanding accountability, the Congress government panicked.

The resignation of Nagendra is the result of sustained public pressure and the relentless fight waged by the BJP and JD(S), both inside and outside the Legislature, he said. “For a party that never misses an opportunity to invoke the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar, this is a stark reminder: you cannot claim to stand with the oppressed while turning a blind eye to the alleged loot of money meant for their welfare.

This is not merely the resignation of one minister. It is a political blow to the arrogance of the Congress government,” he stated. The LoP said Nagendra’s resignation is not the end of the matter; it is the beginning of the investigation. “The bigger questions remain unanswered: Who were the masterminds behind the scam?