Athletes should aim for 10-15 Olympic medals, says KOA president

BENGALURU: Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) President and MLC Dr K Govindaraj on Saturday called upon athletes from the state to win at least 10 to 15 medals at the upcoming Olympic Games, assuring them of the state government’s full support in achieving the target during the National Sports Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Govindaraju outlined his vision for expanding Karnataka’s presence on the global stage.

“At least 15 to 20 athletes from Karnataka should represent India in the Olympics. I am ready to ensure all necessary encouragement and assistance,” he said, adding that such celebrations play a vital role in fostering a strong sporting culture among the public.

Govindaraju, along with MN Anucheth, Commissioner of the Department of Information and PR, offered tributes to the statue and portrait of Dhyan Chand. KOA Secretary Anantharaju, ex-international hockey stars SV Sunil, Arjun Halappa, and Nikkin Thimmaiah, alongside ex-athletes Uday Prabhu and G Dileep, were present.