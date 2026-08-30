Bengaluru Al-Hind ISIS terror conspiracy case: NIA court sentences accused to seven years

NEW DELHI: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has sentenced a key accused in a terror conspiracy case linked to the proscribed Islamic State (ISIS) to seven years' rigorous imprisonment, the agency said on Sunday.

Syed Fasiur Rehaman, also known as Syed Faseeh Ur Rehman, was convicted and sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 48,000 in the Bengaluru Al-Hind ISIS case, the NIA said.

The case was initially registered by Karnataka Police in Bengaluru on January 10, 2020. The NIA re-registered it on January 23, 2020, after the Centre transferred the case to the agency. The NIA has so far filed three chargesheets against 20 accused.

Another accused in the case, Haneef Khan, was convicted on July 14, 2026, after pleading guilty during the trial, which began in October 2025.

The NIA said its investigation found that prime accused Mehaboob Pasha, who allegedly held several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru, masterminded the conspiracy.

The accused allegedly planned targeted killings to incite communal riots and further the ISIS agenda, the agency said.

According to the NIA, Rehaman participated in conspiracy meetings and purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon Sports showroom for jungle-camp training of Al-Hind group members.

The agency said the conspiracy aimed to establish an ISIS/Daesh "wilayah", or province.

The NIA said it was continuing efforts to trace an online handler who allegedly planned and set up the module involved in the conspiracy.