Bengaluru’s parks are at crossroads as 5% bill comes under scrutiny

Bengaluru has been historically known for its green cover and is called the Garden City. However, the city’s cherished green spaces are at the centre of a growing debate after the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which allows up to 5% of parkland to be alienated for infrastructure projects.
The amendment has triggered questions over the future of public parks and the environmental safeguards meant to protect them. The issue has come into sharper focus with the proposed 17 km Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road, which envisages ramps and allied infrastructure within the Lalbagh premises.
Starting today, TNIE is running a five-part series, exploring the legislation and examining what the new law means for Bengaluru and parks across Karnataka.
The series will look at how the amendment could affect Lalbagh, why the legislation was brought in without public consultation, what constitutional and legal experts make of the process, and the wider implications for the city’s remaining lung spaces. It will also examine whether alternatives to the proposed tunnel road can protect Lalbagh, while still addressing Bengaluru’s mobility needs, and bring contrasting views on the legislation through guest columns.