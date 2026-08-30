Bengaluru’s parks are at crossroads as 5% bill comes under scrutiny

Bengaluru has been historically known for its green cover and is called the Garden City. However, the city’s cherished green spaces are at the centre of a growing debate after the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which allows up to 5% of parkland to be alienated for infrastructure projects.

The amendment has triggered questions over the future of public parks and the environmental safeguards meant to protect them. The issue has come into sharper focus with the proposed 17 km Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road, which envisages ramps and allied infrastructure within the Lalbagh premises.