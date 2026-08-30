Congress chalks out plan to turn tables on BJP, rally around Nagendra

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress is weighing a strategy to turn the tables on the BJP by portraying the latter’s campaign against former minister B Nagendra as an attempt to target a Dalit and ST Nayaka leader and gain political mileage among the community. Nagendra resigned as a minister on Friday amid mounting pressure from the Opposition BJP over the alleged multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation scam.

The BJP is also set to launch a padayatra from Raichur to Ballari on September 1, further intensifying its campaign against the Congress government.

According to informed sources, Nagendra, an ST Nayaka leader, is likely to counter the BJP by launching a campaign across the 15 ST-reserved Assembly constituencies. He is reportedly seeking the approval of the Congress high command for the move.

Nagendra has also appealed to the party leadership to allow him to resign as an MLA, saying this would enable him to take on the BJP politically. The high c0mmand, however, is unlikely to accept the demand and is instead exploring ways to use the developments to its advantage and assuage the concerns of the ST Nayaka community, which has been closely watching the developments.

Meanwhile, former minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu could seek to re-emerge as a prominent leader of the ST Nayaka community. Sriramulu, who has suffered consecutive electoral defeats, including against Nagendra in the 2023 Assembly elections from Ballari Rural, is reportedly keen on contesting from Maski Assembly constituency in Raichur district in the 2028 elections. Sources said he is currently not inclined to directly take on Nagendra.