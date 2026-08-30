From owning a bicycle to buying an SUV: Sesappa’s remarkable journey

MANGALURU: Sesappa, 46, a civic worker with the Bantwal Municipal Council, has disproved the common belief that high-end cars are only for the rich and corporate employees.
He now drives a used Toyota Fortuner for his workplace daily. For Sesappa, this has been a remarkable journey from riding a bicycle to owning a high-end car.
Sesappa, who joined the municipality as a civic worker in 1996 on a daily wage of Rs 50, used to cycle to his workplace. Hailing from Navoor, Sesappa belongs to the Parava community, which is traditionally associated with Daiva Narthaka, a ritual performance dedicated to the deities.
Sesappa always dreamt of owning a car. Watching people drive cars inspired him to think that he should also own one.
In 2006, he purchased his first car, an Alto 800, with a bank loan. He wanted a bigger car that would allow him to travel comfortably with his family members. So, he sold his Alto and bought an Omni, and later a Scorpio SUV.
Sesappa, who got married in 2003, has three children. “My life changed after my marriage. I gave up alcohol and began focusing on my family and work,” he said.
A permanent employee of the Bantwal civic body, Sesappa now earns around Rs 39,000 a month, including Rs 3,000 from Navoora Gram Panchayat where he works as valve man. He works as a civic worker from 5 am to noon and is often seen sweeping roads in and around BC Road.
After finishing his work, Sesappa takes up other jobs to supplement his income. He also works as a driver, plumber, mason and farm labourer sometimes.
He bought the used Toyota Fortuner 15 days ago. Sesappa’s son encouraged him to buy the SUV. His son also uses the vehicle for his Daiva Narthaka duties.
Recalling the painful memories of losing his father, who passed away due to his drinking habit, Sesappa said, “Because of a dispute, none of our relatives attended my father’s funeral. I had to carry my father’s body on my shoulders and perform his final rites alone. Even today, that memory haunts me.”
Sesappa said he believes he can achieve many things in life because of the blessings of his deity. “Ever since I purchased my first car, the respect I receive from people has changed. That makes me happy,” he said.
Bantwal Municipal Council Chief Officer Theertha Prasad said Sesappa is a quiet and dedicated worker. He is punctual and makes sure to arrive at 5 am daily. There has not been a single complaint against him.