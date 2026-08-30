From owning a bicycle to buying an SUV: Sesappa’s remarkable journey

MANGALURU: Sesappa, 46, a civic worker with the Bantwal Municipal Council, has disproved the common belief that high-end cars are only for the rich and corporate employees.

He now drives a used Toyota Fortuner for his workplace daily. For Sesappa, this has been a remarkable journey from riding a bicycle to owning a high-end car.

Sesappa, who joined the municipality as a civic worker in 1996 on a daily wage of Rs 50, used to cycle to his workplace. Hailing from Navoor, Sesappa belongs to the Parava community, which is traditionally associated with Daiva Narthaka, a ritual performance dedicated to the deities.

Sesappa always dreamt of owning a car. Watching people drive cars inspired him to think that he should also own one.

In 2006, he purchased his first car, an Alto 800, with a bank loan. He wanted a bigger car that would allow him to travel comfortably with his family members. So, he sold his Alto and bought an Omni, and later a Scorpio SUV.

Sesappa, who got married in 2003, has three children. “My life changed after my marriage. I gave up alcohol and began focusing on my family and work,” he said.

A permanent employee of the Bantwal civic body, Sesappa now earns around Rs 39,000 a month, including Rs 3,000 from Navoora Gram Panchayat where he works as valve man. He works as a civic worker from 5 am to noon and is often seen sweeping roads in and around BC Road.