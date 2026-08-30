Getting ready to seek Centre nod for Mekedatu: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

He said around 5,400 hectares of land, including forest patches, will be required for the project. “Preparations are being made to provide alternative land in lieu of the forest area. We have taken Opposition parties into confidence and are preparing to submit an application to the central government for the Mekedatu project,” he said.

He called for unity on issues concerning the country’s land, water and language. “I spoke about Mekedatu during my recent visit to Tamil Nadu. I appeal to activists in the State to maintain peace,” he said.

He termed the meeting of chief ministers of three states to address the Tungabhadra issue as a historic development. The Tungabhadra reservoir had accumulated around 33 tmcft of silt and the Centre has formulated a new policy to remove it, he pointed out.

Recalling his earlier participation in the struggle for Karnataka’s water rights, Shivakumar said he had visited Bhagamandala during the agitation and sought the blessings of around 2,000 children. “That struggle was successful. Now, the Supreme Court has also ruled in favour of the Mekedatu project,” he said.