Illegal arrests: Karnataka HC asks top cops to follow law

BENGALURU: The Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) cannot sit oblivious to what is happening in the police stations in the state and the city, said the Karnataka High Court while pulling up Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adavath, Whitefield division, for the illegal arrest of a man over a social media post.

When the DCP was present along with the ACP and the investigating officer on Saturday before the court, Justice M Nagaprasanna asked him what the problem was at the Whitefield police station.

Is this the way of managing men? Under whose instruction did your men arrest the person illegally? Shouldn’t they be bound by the law? What is the DG and IGP doing, though all this is happening under his nose? Is there a semblance of fairness in the arrest?

This is the second instance that came to the notice of the court, two days after it castigated them in a similar case. In view of repeated instances, the court directed the DG and IGP to issue an order or guidelines to all the police stations on the procedure laid down by the apex court in the case of Nalla Balu to prevent misuse of criminal law by the police while dealing with social media posts.

The said order should indicate that those who fail to follow the guidelines will have to face a departmental enquiry and bear the cost if such illegal arrests come to the notice of the court.