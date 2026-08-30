Karnataka Minister B Nagendra quits, but CM DK Shivakumar in no hurry to tell Guv

BENGALURU: Even as B Nagendra tendered his resignation on Friday as planning and statistics minister, the delay by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in communicating it to the Lok Bhavan is being seen as a calculated move.

Shivakumar is likely to decide his next course of action after meeting the Congress high command in Delhi on Monday.

By holding back the resignation, he appears to be playing safe, avoiding any immediate reaction that could make him look solely responsible for Nagendra’s exit. In fact, the alleged Rs 187 crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation when Nagendra was the minister concerned happened when Siddaramaiah was chief minister and the party high command felt that the latter did not handle the issue properly, political analysts said.

Shivakumar could also be wary as forwarding the resignation without any clear political strategy could impact the ST Nayaka community, which could perceive Nagendra’s removal as the government failing to stand by one of its prominent leaders, they added.

Soon after the resignation, Chief Minister Shivakumar gave an impression that he defended Nagendra to the hilt, termed the latter innocent and called him a strong party loyalist who resigned in the interest of the party. Reciprocating, Nagendra too said Shivakumar backed him from the Congress Legislature Party to Delhi and did not want him to resign.

The delay in forwarding the resignation could be linked to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking the state government’s opinion on the CBI’s request for sanction to prosecute Nagendra.

A decision on this is likely during the next cabinet meeting, tentatively scheduled for September 3.