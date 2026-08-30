Mysuru, a better planned city than Bengaluru: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

MYSURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government has decided to give a new look to five major cities in Karnataka to ease the growing population density, traffic congestion and pressure on infrastructure in Bengaluru.
Speaking to media persons while arriving at the Oval Grounds for the inauguration of the 111th Jayanti celebrations of Dr Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamiji here on Saturday, Shivakumar said special programmes would be formulated for Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, along with Bengaluru, focusing on job creation, education, healthcare and infrastructure development. He said separate ring roads have already been sanctioned for several small and major cities to address traffic congestion. “Mysuru is a better-planned city than Bengaluru and new projects will be taken up here,” he said.
On the Greater Mysuru project, Shivakumar said he had been unable to give adequate attention to Mysuru due to the Cauvery water issue and his focus on the development of North Karnataka.
“I had focused on the development of North Karnataka. Now I will also focus on Mysuru. Mysuru is much better planned than Bengaluru and is growing rapidly. It is my responsibility to protect the city. I have thought of several projects for its future. Siddaramaiah had promised the Greater Mysuru project, and it is our responsibility to fulfil that promise,” he said.
He said a meeting with officials, local MLAs and other public representatives would be convened shortly to discuss the project and prepare a roadmap for Mysuru’s overall development.
Dasara to get a new format
Shivakumar said steps were being taken to give a new look to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav. A proposal has been made to include a parade featuring the Army, Air Force and other defence forces.
He also suggested bringing film personalities and various cultural groups together as part of the celebrations.
“Kannada film actors and actresses will participate in the procession. This time, there won’t be an opportunity for five folk artistes from the same genre. I want to change the format of the procession in keeping with changing times,” he said.
Final decision on Kambala
On the proposed Kambala event during Dasara, Shivakumar said he had not taken the issue as a matter of prestige and was still holding discussions. “I am still discussing the organisation of Kambala. Environmental damage is only an excuse. There will be no environmental damage, and the event will not require much water. Some people are opposing it, and I will take a final decision,” he said.
He also ruled out scaling down Dasara because of the drought situation. “There is no change in my stand. I will organise Dasara on a grand scale. There is no question of making it a simple event. The entire tourism industry depends on Dasara, so it is not possible to make the celebrations simple,” he said.
BJP sacrificed Nagendra for political gains: Shivakumar
Reacting to former minister B Nagendra’s resignation, Shivakumar alleged that the BJP had sacrificed an innocent person for political gains. “Nagendra resigned despite not having done anything wrong. Even after his resignation, if the BJP wants to undertake a padayatra, let it do so. They are doing it for political reasons. The BJP has not answered a single question I raised. It should explain why Nagendra was forced to resign,” he said.
Responding to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Shivakumar would sell Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister hit back, saying Kumaraswamy was free to continue criticising him. “If the history of who was going to sell what is revealed, everything will come out. I do not want to get into that issue now. Kumaraswamy enjoys talking. Let him talk and enjoy. Let him criticise me again,” he said.