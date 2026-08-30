Mysuru, a better planned city than Bengaluru: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

MYSURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government has decided to give a new look to five major cities in Karnataka to ease the growing population density, traffic congestion and pressure on infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Speaking to media persons while arriving at the Oval Grounds for the inauguration of the 111th Jayanti celebrations of Dr Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Mahaswamiji here on Saturday, Shivakumar said special programmes would be formulated for Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, along with Bengaluru, focusing on job creation, education, healthcare and infrastructure development. He said separate ring roads have already been sanctioned for several small and major cities to address traffic congestion. “Mysuru is a better-planned city than Bengaluru and new projects will be taken up here,” he said.

On the Greater Mysuru project, Shivakumar said he had been unable to give adequate attention to Mysuru due to the Cauvery water issue and his focus on the development of North Karnataka.

“I had focused on the development of North Karnataka. Now I will also focus on Mysuru. Mysuru is much better planned than Bengaluru and is growing rapidly. It is my responsibility to protect the city. I have thought of several projects for its future. Siddaramaiah had promised the Greater Mysuru project, and it is our responsibility to fulfil that promise,” he said.

He said a meeting with officials, local MLAs and other public representatives would be convened shortly to discuss the project and prepare a roadmap for Mysuru’s overall development.

Dasara to get a new format

Shivakumar said steps were being taken to give a new look to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav. A proposal has been made to include a parade featuring the Army, Air Force and other defence forces.