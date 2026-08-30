NDA govt undertaken major railway projects across country: Somanna

KOLAR: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Saturday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has undertaken several major railway development projects across the country over the past 12 years while many more are in the pipeline.

Inaugurating a newly-constructed flyover at Bangarpet Budhikote Circle, built at a cost of Rs 30 crore, Somanna said the NDA government had taken up several development works which were neglected by the previous UPA regime.

He said the Union and state governments were “two faces of the same coin” when it came to development and stressed that cooperation between the two was essential for implementing infrastructure projects. Elected representatives must work to fulfil the aspirations and demands of the people, he added.

“PM Narendra Modi’s objective was to construct underpasses and flyovers wherever necessary across the country to ensure smooth and safe movement of people. Several bridges and flyovers would be completed in Kolar district. A flyover near Kamasamudra would also be taken up,” he said.