Remarks against RSS: Bengaluru court grants bail to Home Minister Priyank Kharge, YC neta

BENGALURU: The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Saturday granted bail to Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad over allegations that they made defamatory and objectionable remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its members on social media and other public platforms. The court directed them to furnish a personal surety of Rs 10,000 each.

The court directed Priyank Kharge and Nalapad to appear before it on a private complaint filed by RSS worker A Tejas of Siddapura in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint, Priyank Kharge allegedly shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on August 14, 2025, targeting RSS members with derogatory remarks. The complainant alleged that Nalapad made defamatory statements against the RSS during an interview with a YouTube channel.

The complainant argued that the statements were made with the intention of tarnishing the image and reputation of the RSS. After examining the digital links and other evidence submitted by the complainant, the court observed that there was a prima facie case warranting further proceedings.