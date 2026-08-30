Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy tapped his wife’s phone: Minister HC Balakrishna

BENGALURU: “Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had tapped the phones of his wife, close aides and the swamiji of our community.

He should be ashamed of himself for advising society, while not trusting his own wife,” alleged Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna.

Responding sharply to reporters in Magadi on Saturday regarding Kumaraswamy’s statement that “Balakrishna threatened a person with a gun in Nelamangala”, he said, “Where is the gun? If there is one, let him bring it and shoot me. If not, let him shoot himself.”

He said, “I don’t have a gun licence. I don’t need to do politics by showing a gun and a sword. Instead of making such a hit-and-run statement, Kumaraswamy should prove what he said. Otherwise, he should publicly apologise and say he won’t talk about me anymore.”

Welcome to Ramanagara: MLA Iqbal Hussain to HDK

“If HD Kumaraswamy comes to state politics, I will welcome him. Especially if he comes to Ramanagara, I will wash his feet and welcome him,” said Ramanagara MLA HA Iqbal Hussain. Speaking to reporters at Palabovidoddi village in Ramanagara taluk on Saturday regarding Kumaraswamy’s entry into state politics, he said,

“Kumaraswamy, who is in a responsible position, has to work for the state and also repay the debt of the people of Ramanagara. Instead of wasting time talking about unnecessary issues like Bidadi Township and NICE Road, he should bring industries to this area to provide employment to the unemployed youth. But it is ironic that he does not have such ideas.”