Union Minister Pralhad Joshi opens NTH in Bengaluru, calls for tech self-reliance 

BENGALURU: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday stressed the need for stronger domestic manufacturing and technological self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Test House (NTH) and the institution’s 115th foundation year celebrations here, Joshi said India has emerged as the 13th authorised member country of the International Organisation of Legal Metrology, enabling globally recognised certification for domestically tested equipment, including measuring instruments used at fuel retail outlets.

Referring to the government’s “Zero Defect, Zero Effect” principle, he said a new testing agency is being developed to assess not only product quality, but also the carbon footprint of manufacturing.

The NTH’s annual revenue increased from around Rs 20 crore to over Rs 50 crore, while its services expanded internationally to test samples from Sri Lanka, Dubai, Bahrain and Bhutan, he added.

Union Minister of State BL Verma said drone testing and certification will support safer applications in agriculture, surveying and disaster management. The NTH Suvidha app and new solar, utensils and laboratory testing facilities will make services more transparent and accessible.

Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said the country’s first MSME Air Technology Centre has been established in Bengaluru at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. Developed under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, the facility is expected to meet testing requirements of India’s aerospace and defence sectors.

She said aerospace and defence manufacturers, including suppliers to HAL, earlier faced facilities’ shortage for international-standard testing and depended on foreign countries for certain chemical and specialised tests. Three separate testing domains for aerospace equipment and materials have now been established in Bengaluru, she added.