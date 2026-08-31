About 13 people from Karnataka remain untraced after Nepal flash floods: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that about 13 people from the state were yet to be traced following flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border and adjoining areas last week.

He said the state government was in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and central government authorities on the matter.

"About 13 people are yet to be traced. Our officials are in touch with the MEA and the central government. We have sent our representatives to establish contact. We have not been able to trace one group; the rest have all been traced," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he had travelled to New Delhi on Sunday night for personal work and discussed the matter with officials there.

"I have spoken to some of those who are stranded," he said.

The state government had said on Friday that the State Emergency Operations Centre had collated details of 28 people from Karnataka who were stranded or missing in Nepal and the TAR.

Of these, 23 were from Bengaluru Urban district. Most of the stranded or missing people were reported to be in Timure in Nepal's Rasuwa district, while a few were in Darchen in the TAR.

Of the 28 people, four had been confirmed safe, while efforts were underway to trace the remaining 24, the government had said.

The latest statement from Shivakumar indicates that about 13 people remain untraced.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with more bodies being recovered and nearly 4,250 people still missing following the disaster, authorities there said.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.