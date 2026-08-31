After Governor accepts Nagendra’s resignation, CM heads to Delhi to fill two cabinet berths

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday accepted the resignation of Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra, bringing to an end his brief 25-day stint in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s cabinet.

Nagendra’s exit has come as a setback for the state Congress government, which had brought him back into the Cabinet despite the political controversy surrounding the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam. Nagendra had earlier resigned as ST welfare minister in 2024, during Siddaramaiah’s tenure, after the alleged multi-crore scam came to light.

The BJP had been relentlessly targeting the Congress government over Nagendra’s re-induction, staging protests both inside and outside the legislature and demanding his dismissal.

Soon after the governor accepted the resignation on Sunday, Shivakumar left for Delhi to meet the high command and discuss the next course of action, particularly the filling of the two vacant cabinet berths.

Sources said Shivakumar is likely to seek the high command’s approval for the names before approaching the Lok Bhavan. A cabinet expansion is expected to take place shortly.

The Congress is also weighing the political and social equations while filling the vacancies. Sandur MLA Annapoorna, wife of Ballari MP E Tukaram and from the ST Nayaka community, is learnt to be among the frontrunners.

The second berth is likely to go to Byadgi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar, a Kuruba leader, whose induction has reportedly been strongly backed by former CM Siddaramaiah.