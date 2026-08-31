AIDSO: Delay in giving shoes, socks to Karnataka government school students

BENGALURU: The delay in distributing shoes and socks to government school students in Karnataka, even three months after the academic year began, has raised concerns among student organisations.

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) State Secretary Ajay Kamath, speaking at the organisation’s district-level student camp in Bengaluru on Sunday, questioned the government’s priorities in providing basic facilities to students.Kamath also alleged that the distribution of ragi porridge, or ‘Ragi Ganji’, had been stopped in several major government schools, citing rising sugar prices as the reason.

He questioned whether financial constraints should come at the cost of nutrition for schoolchildren and urged the government to ensure that welfare measures reach students on time.

He raised concerns over growing gap between the number of students entering the job market and the availability of employment opportunities. According to Kamath, around 1.4 crore students graduate and enter the job market every year, while the Centre and state governments together create only around eight lakh jobs annually.