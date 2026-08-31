IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar arrested in KPSC scam

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, in connection with the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary officer recruitment scam. A court on Sunday remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Gangwar, a 2016-batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted as director, Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises under the state commerce and industries ministry.

He served as the controller of examinations at the KPSC from 2024 to March 2026, when the alleged scam occurred.

The police said the arrest was made after Gangwar failed to provide satisfactory answers to sustained questioning by the CID for two days. The preliminary probe revealed Gangwar’s alleged role in the irregularities and manipulation of OMR sheets.

Meanwhile, the CID sent 329 OMR sheets of candidates who appeared for the examination to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

The sleuths produced Gangwar before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at the judge’s residence in Koramangala on Sunday. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.