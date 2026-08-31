Karnataka CM reviews efforts to trace stranded Kannadigas in Nepal floods

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the Karnataka government was coordinating with the Union government and the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) to trace Kannadigas stranded in Nepal following the floods and landslides.

He took stock of the situation from the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan Sameer Shukla. According to him, there were 33 people from Karnataka who were in Nepal. Two of them have returned, while others have been traced, though 14 people are yet to be traced.

“Among 33 people... two have come, others have been traced... 14 have not been traced,” he said. He said two of those stranded were from Mysuru and the remaining were from Bengaluru.

Shivakumar said the state government would make arrangements to receive the stranded citizens as soon as they reached Delhi and facilitate their return to Bengaluru. “If they want to stay in Delhi for a day also, we’ll take care of their health regards and we’ll sort out if there are any other issues,” he said.