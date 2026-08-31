Karnataka farmer's daughter bags record Rs 46.33 lakh Visa job offer

MANGALURU: A farmer's daughter from Karnataka's Haveri district has secured a Software Engineer job at global payments technology company Visa with an annual employment package worth Rs 46.33 lakh, the highest placement offer ever received by a student of Alva's Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET), Moodbidri.

Srushti Manjunath Ullagaddi, a final-year Information Science Engineering student, is from Hattimattur village in Haveri district. She is the daughter of farmer Manjunath and homemaker Sujatha.

Srushti secured the offer after completing a 10-week internship at Visa during her sixth semester. She was selected through a competitive interview process and received a monthly stipend of Rs 90,000 during the internship. Her performance earned her a pre-placement offer as a Software Engineer.

According to the offer letter, Srushti will receive an annual salary of Rs 35.58 lakh. The package also includes family medical insurance worth Rs 7.5 lakh, an OPD benefit of Rs 25,000, and an education subsidy of up to Rs 3 lakh. She will also receive gym access, office transport and an annual health check-up, taking the total annual package value to Rs 46.33 lakh.

Srushti credited the institute's focus on internships for her achievement.

"Alva's gives considerable importance to internships and facilitates opportunities for students based on their abilities. My internship at Visa provided invaluable industry exposure and ultimately helped me secure my dream job," she said.

Congratulating Srushti, Alva's Education Foundation chairman Dr M. Mohan Alva said her achievement showed that students from rural backgrounds can compete at the highest level in the global technology industry when given the right opportunities and guidance.