Karnataka HC refuses to quash disproportionate assets case against legal metrology officer

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash proceedings initiated by Lokayukta police against Atthar Ali, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology department in the city, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets amounting to 155 per cent, including more than 4kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore, and benami properties.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Ali with an observation that the case at hand, on material presently projected, presents a textbook illustration of circumstances warranting an investigation into disproportionate assets.

Ali moved the High Court challenging the crime registered by Lokayukta police under Section 13 (1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 18, 2024, on the ground that preliminary inquiry into the assets, following a shoddy source report is only eyewash, which is against the law.

After hearing the arguments, the court noted that Ali had declared possession of 1,650gm of gold. The search, however, allegedly yielded 4kg and 109gm of gold, valued at close to Rs 2 crore. The search is also said to have yielded 303gm of diamonds valued at Rs 78 lakh, and 4.63kg of silver articles worth Rs 3lakh.