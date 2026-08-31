Legal experts slam hasty Karnataka parks bill, call it government's ‘dictatorship’

BENGALURU: Even as an elected government is expected to have consultative mechanisms for public projects for a healthy democracy, the manner in which the Karnataka government has taken a decision to alienate 5% parkland across the state and to construct entry and exit ramps inside Lalbagh for the controversial 17km Hebbal–Silk Board Twin Tunnel Road, legal experts have criticised the move and termed it as “pure dictatorship”.

Prashanth Mirle, a lawyer and partner of Indian Law Practice, said the proposed tunnel road project is the only motivation for the Karnataka Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975 governs every government park in the state, and the new 5% window applies to all of them. Across Bengaluru, it would carve out 65 acres of green space, including about 12 acres in Lalbagh and 9.85 acres in Cubbon Park.

“Constitutionally, the lack of consultation or debate does not itself invalidate legislation. Article 212 protects proceedings from challenge for mere procedural irregularity. Nevertheless, Article 14 bars arbitrariness, Article 21 includes environmental quality and Articles 48A and 51A(g) impose environmental responsibilities. The public trust doctrine treats parks as assets held for the people, not as government stock-in-trade,” said Mirle.