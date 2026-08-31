Mescom’s Rs 45k jobs find few takers in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU: Despite offering a starting salary of around Rs 45,000 a month, the post of junior powerman continues to find few takers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, forcing the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) to rely overwhelmingly on recruits from North Karnataka.

In the latest recruitment drive, only five candidates from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi figured among the 395 junior powermen selected by Mescom, highlighting the continuing lack of local participation in one of the utility’s most critical field-level jobs.

Mescom was hoping to attract more local applicants this time, as a majority of its existing powermen hail from North Karnataka. Hundreds of them have been awaiting relief for nearly two years after securing transfers to Hubli Electricity Supply Company Ltd and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Ltd.

The recruitment was based on SSLC merit, with cut-off marks ranging between 91.2 per cent and 96.64 per cent across categories. In the ex-servicemen category, the cut-off ranged from 38 per cent to 41.2 per cent.