Mysuru Dasara: Srikanta heaviest among nine Dasara elephants

MYSURU: Preparations for the grand Dasara celebrations are gaining momentum in Mysuru, with special focus on getting the elephant squad ready for the iconic Jamboo Savari procession. The weight of the first batch of nine elephants that will participate in the procession was assessed here on Sunday.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Prabhugowda, Srikanta emerged as the heaviest in the first batch, weighing 5,770 kg, followed by Ekalavya at 5,610 kg.

The weight assessment was conducted before the elephants begin their regular training for the Jamboo Savari. "Our objective is not to increase the weight of the elephants. The weight assessment helps us monitor their health and accordingly provide them with a special diet.

After this, training will begin in the morning and evening along the Jamboo Savari route," the DCF said. The elephants had already entered the Mysuru Palace premises as part of the first batch following the traditional Gajapayana.

The forest department is now preparing them for various rituals and training sessions leading up to the Dasara procession. Prabhugowda said several elephants in the squad are physically fit to carry the golden howdah this year. The elephant that will be selected as the Jamboo Savari captain will be finalised after assessing their performance during the training sessions.