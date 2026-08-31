Over Rs 2.5 Lakh cash found amid waste at beggar’s house in Srirangapatna

MANDYA: Days after over Rs 8 lakh in cash was reportedly found at the house of an elderly beggar woman in Mandya, a similar incident has come to light in Srirangapatna, where over Rs 2.5 lakh and a US dollar were found at the residence of a 60-year-old beggar.

The discovery has left residents shocked, as bundles of currency notes, loose change and a US dollar were found among piles of waste inside the woman’s small house.

The cash was found at the house of Savitri, 60, and her late mother Parvati, located behind the residence of Vedabrahma Dr Bhanu Prakash on Purnayya Street in Srirangapatna town. Savitri and her mother had reportedly been begging in the town for around 15 years.

During this period, they are said to have accumulated Rs 1.85 lakh in currency notes. A US dollar and an old Rs 500 note were also found. Six more bags containing loose change are yet to be counted. Parvati had recently passed away.

She was reportedly receiving an old-age pension, and her relatives and neighbours had performed her last rites. Savitri continued to live alone in the house and earned money by begging around the Sriranganathaswamy Temple, Snana Ghat and Sri Gangadhareshwara Swamy Temple.

According to people, the house had no electricity, and Savitri had been storing the money along with plastic, paper and other waste. As she was unwell, Vishalakshi, president of Srirangayaka Stree Shakti Samaj, and Dr. Bhanu Prakash, who live nearby, became concerned and visited her along with other residents.