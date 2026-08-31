PM Modi hails Bengaluru vendor Ningamma in Mann Ki Baat

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the journey of Bengaluru street vendor TS Ningamma in the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, citing her story as an example of how government support can strengthen women’s livelihoods.

Ningamma and her husband started a small food business selling idli, dosa and sambar. While the business grew with customer support, lack of capital became a hurdle in taking it to the next level. Assistance under the PM SVANidhi scheme helped her upgrade her cart, purchase ingredients in bulk and add new items to the menu. The rise in customers and earnings subsequently improved her family’s financial position.

Modi shared that, Ningamma is now able to provide better education for her three children with the income generated through the business. He said the story demonstrates how the growth of a woman’s enterprise can positively impact the entire family.

Originally from Hassan district, Ningamma is now settled in Bengaluru. Along with her husband, she runs a small street-side eatery near Hosahalli Metro Station on Magadi Road. In the address, Modi said women account for around 46 per cent of PM SVANidhi beneficiaries. Nearly 35 lakh women across the country, he said, are using the scheme to expand their small businesses.