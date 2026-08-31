Seven-year jail for accused in Al-Hind ISIS terror conspiracy case

BENGALURU: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) convicted and sentenced Syed Fasiur Rehaman, a key accused in the Bengaluru Al-Hind ISIS terror conspiracy case, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 48,000.

According to an NIA press release, Rehaman was convicted for his role in a conspiracy linked to the proscribed ISIS terror organisation.

NIA said he participated in conspiracy meetings and purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon showroom for jungle camp training of Al-Hind members

NIA stated that the conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by prime accused Mehaboob Pasha, who held several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru.

During these meetings, Al-Hind members allegedly planned targeted killings with the intention of triggering communal riots and advancing ISIS agenda.

The investigation found that they were allegedly working towards establishing an ISIS/Daesh wilayah (province).

3 chargesheets against 20

The case was initially registered by the Karnataka police in Bengaluru on January 10, 2020. NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on January 23, 2020. NIA has so far filed three chargesheets against 20 accused.

Haneef Khan was convicted on July 14, 2026, after pleading guilty during the trial that began in October 2025.

The investigation is continuing and efforts are on to trace the online handler who planned and coordinated in setting up the module involved in the conspiracy.

NIA stated that the conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by prime accused Mehaboob Pasha.