Three years of Gruha Lakshmi scheme: It’s a scam, says R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday slammed the Congress government over alleged irregularities in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, accusing it of celebrating the scheme’s third anniversary despite major lapses.

Claiming that Rs 117.31 crore had been credited to the accounts of 1,10,562 deceased beneficiaries till June, he said for those who are alive, the government is not able to pay the money on time.

He also alleged that genuine beneficiaries were facing delays in receiving their instalments and demanded that the government fix accountability for the alleged irregularities before celebrating the scheme’s anniversary. He said this was not women empowerment, but a big scam. Women beneficiaries are running pillar to post to get their monthly honorarium.

Ashoka also alleged that for the last three years, the government indulged in corruption, irregularities and looting in the name of Gruha Lakshmi and questioned on what basis they are celebrating the third anniversary. “This is shameful,’’ he said and questioned the government’s failure to prevent the alleged leakage of funds and criticised its decision to spend additional Rs 20 crore of public money on a new verification system.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday applauded the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as it completed three years, saying it has brought financial support, confidence and greater independence to millions of women across the state. He said the scheme reflected the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and dignity.