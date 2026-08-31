To SIR, Without Love: Karnataka schools grapple with teacher shortage

Bengaluru| Extra classes may not address learning deficit

A large number of school teachers and anganwadi workers have been deployed as booth-level officers (BLOs) for Special Intensive Revision of voters’ list from March till August 17. The role of BLOs will continue till October 22, till the final stage of claims and objections ends, said an official with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

For about half a year, the remaining teaching staff have been struggling to finish the syllabi, being forced to teach subjects that are not their forte. A government schoolteacher on SIR duty said she missed the classroom. “I keep thinking of my students. I should be teaching them right now instead of doing this grunt work,” she said. She said her fellow teachers are burdened with greater workload.

A Kannada teacher, who had been a BLO earlier, said she was one of the very few from her school who had not been deputed on SIR duty. Now she has been entrusted with more classes which she is not fully comfortable with.

Manjula A, after her SIR stint, has resumed her role as teacher at an anganwadi in Yelahanka. “In my absence, some helpers had stepped in, so the children did not suffer. But many anganwadis were not that fortunate,” she said.

Commissioner for School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar said the government is aware of the problem. “About 20 per cent of teachers are still on SIR duty. There has been an impact on overall teaching at government schools, and we have stationed guest teachers to remedy the situation,” he said.