Visvesvaraya Technological University recovers over Rs 700 crore after 14-year tax battle

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) announced on Sunday that it recovered over Rs 700 crore in corpus funds from the Income Tax Department (ITD) following litigation that spanned about 14 years.

The I-T Department had seized the funds during the 2012-13 academic year. According to a statement shared by the university, under the RTI Act, VTU pursued the legal battle and succeeded in recovering the funds.

“In 2012-13, ITD issued a notice to VTU demanding payment of Rs 250 crore in income tax from the time the university was established. The Department argued that VTU had not obtained tax exemption under Section 12(A) of the Income Tax Act and, therefore, had to pay the tax dues. Although VTU challenged the matter in court, the ITD succeeded at every stage of the case, from the Income Tax Tribunal to the Supreme Court,” read the statement.