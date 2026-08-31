Woman dies, Boyfriend critical after jump from 7th floor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman died and her boyfriend suffered critical injuries after they both allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the Whitefield police limits on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, Janani (23), was a software engineer who was staying at the PG accommodation on ECC Road in Whitefield. Her boyfriend Manickavelu (30), who works at a logistics company in Puducherry, is being treated at a hospital.

Duo from Puducherry, in relation for six years

Janani and Manickavelu hailed from Puducherry. The police said Janani had been staying at Radha Krishna Co-Live PG for the past eight months. She and Manickavelu had been in a relationship for the past six years, and Manickavelu had travelled to Bengaluru to meet her.

Around noon on Sunday, the couple allegedly went to the seventh floor of the PG building and jumped. Janani died on the spot, while Manickavelu sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents.

He is currently undergoing treatment. Janani’s body has been shifted for a postmortem, while both families have been informed about the incident. The exact reason behind the couple’s extreme step is not known yet, the police said.

HELPLINE:

Suicides are preventable. If you need emotional support or are worried about a friend, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7), Cadabams: 97414 76476, Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ - 02225521111 (Mon-Sat, 8am- 10pm)