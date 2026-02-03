Karnataka's railway budget sees minimal hike amid major high-speed rail announcements

BENGALURU/HUBBALLI : Karnataka has received a Budget allocation of Rs 7,748 crore for railways, with projects worth nearly Rs 52,950 crore currently under execution across the state, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

He added that the proposed high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru with Chennai and Hyderabad will operate at speeds of up to 350 kmph and run on elevated tracks.

A key highlight of the Union Budget is the approval of two new high-speed rail corridors -- Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Hyderabad.

According to the minister, who addressed the media via video conference from New Delhi, the Bengaluru-Chennai journey time is expected to be reduced to about one hour and 13 minutes, while travel between Bengaluru and Hyderabad is projected to take just two hours.

Describing the projects as a “game changer”, Vaishnaw said the corridors would dramatically improve mobility for business travellers and professionals and the economy of the states.

The high-speed connectivity is expected to significantly benefit Bengaluru’s manufacturing, design and IT services sectors by enabling faster inter-city movement. The announcements also coincide with major reforms in the IT services sector, including clearer tax definitions, transport pricing norms and service categorisation, aimed at providing greater tax certainty and improving ease of doing business.

However, there is hardly any significant hike in the allocation for railways in Karnataka. The state has received a meagre 2.37 per cent increase compared to the budgetary allocation of the previous year. In the budget presented on Sunday, Karnataka has an allocation of Rs 7,748 crore for the year 2026-27, which is just Rs 184 crore more compared to Rs 7,564 crore of the previous year’s allocation.