Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s death brings focus on mental distress

BENGALURU: The death of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old youth from Bengaluru and a graduate of IIT Madras, at Berkeley Hills in California has shaken the student community and parents who have sent their children abroad for higher studies. Their concerns are around emotional struggles, bank loans, academic pressure and jobs.

A 22-year-old student, who went to the University of Tartu in Estonia under a student-exchange programme to pursue a master's in European studies and international relations, told TNIE under condition of anonymity,

“I went there with a lot of excitement but experienced cultural shock and racism as there are not many Indians in Estonia. This added anxiety and stress. On top of that, I was homesick and had no friends at all. I couldn't complete my fourth semester there."

He added, "In the third semester, I got a scholarship of 800 Euros per month, but the expenses were always higher. I had to opt for a part-time job. But getting that too is not easy as one has to have a Temporary Resident Permit, which I could not get for various reasons. It is difficult to survive in other countries when there is no income. Fortunately, when I approached my university back in Karnataka to complete my fourth semester, they agreed and I flew back."

Another student, who went for a research programme in the department of Aerosol Science and Engineering at Washington University in St Louis in the USA, said, "Research labs in foreign universities are totally different from those in India.”