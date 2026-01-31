BJP MLA seeks national debate to revisit practice of Governor's annual address

BENGALURU: SENIOR BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar on Friday said that the practice of the governor’s annual address to the state legislature across the country has lost its significance and sanctity and there should be a national debate on whether the practice should continue.

Calling it a “colonial hangover adapted from the UK’s Westminster system where the King or Queen addresses the Parliament”, Suresh Kumar said, “When we adapted it under Article 87 of the Constitution, the architects of our constitution never imagined conflicts would arise like the present one, like they did not know about cyber crimes while framing IPC.”

Making it clear that it was his personal opinion and not his party line, the former minister said, “Is there a need to revisit the practice of the governor’s address? Is it relevant today?”

He was making this point while speaking on the motion of vote of thanks to the governor’s speech. “My vote of thanks is for the governor and not for the speech,” he added.

He regretted that the ritual of inviting the governor to the House, making him or her read the government’s achievements, and then condemning him or her would ultimately turn out to be an insult to the governor’s office.

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has proposed the need for a constitutional amendment to abolish the customary governor’s address.

Suresh Kumar also recalled that former Bihar and Jharkhand governor Justice M Rama Jois had also opined that the “satire” of the governor’s speech should be put to an end.