KPCC legal team files plaint against BJP’s ‘X’ handle

BENGALURU: THE legal team of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a police complaint against the ‘X’ account of the state unit of BJP for posting derogatory post against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and four other ministers. The BJP Karnataka on Thursday morning had posted a picture of the Congress ministers with a caption ‘Scam Lords’.

The complaint was filed by advocate N Narendra of KG Road with the cyber crime police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint, on January 29, 2026, a morphed image was posted from the official account of the BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka)’ on ‘X’. “In this post, images of the CM, Deputy CM, and ministers, who are holding constitutional positions, were deliberately morphed and placed under the label Scam Lord.

Further, a false and defamatory caption stating, — This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that is looting Karnataka day and night— was published,” the complaint read.“By editing and badly displaying the images of persons who command public respect, and by using words such as loot and scam against the State Government without any evidence, an attempt has been made to incite hatred and unrest among the public. By misusing digital media, reputations of the ministers have been damaged,” the complaint added.