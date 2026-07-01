Army soldier held for allegedly killing wife after temple visit in Karnataka

BIDAR: A serving Indian Army soldier has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after luring her on the pretext of visiting temples, in a shocking case reported from Bidar district. Police have remanded the accused in judicial custody.
Addressing the media, Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti said the accused, identified as Bhagwat Dnyaneshwar, allegedly attacked his wife Sanjana (26) with an iron rod in a premeditated assault. According to the police, Bhagwat, a native of Bolegao village in Bhalki taluk and a soldier recently transferred from Jodhpur to Secunderabad, had come home on 10 days’ leave on June 25.
On the same night, he allegedly took his wife in a car, telling her they would visit her parental home and offer prayers at temples on the way.
After visiting the Mailar Mallanna and Shani temples, the couple reached a secluded spot near Jagadeshwari Mutt in Bhalki taluk. Police said the accused allegedly stopped the vehicle and repeatedly assaulted Sanjana on the head and neck with an iron rod.
He then allegedly attempted to portray the incident as a road accident or robbery. Severely injured, Sanjana was admitted to a hospital in Solapur, where she battled for life for four days before succumbing to her injuries.
Before her death, she reportedly gave a statement to her family identifying her husband as the attacker.
Police said the accused was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship before and after the marriage. Family have further alleged that he had earlier attempted to kill Sanjana by mixing pesticide in a drink about a year ago, but she survived after suspecting foul play.
The victim’s family has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused and also sought action against others they allege were involved in the conspiracy. A case has been registered at the Dhannura Police Station. Police said further investigation is underway.