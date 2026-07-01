Bengaluru-based aerospace firm opens facility in TN

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Merlinhawk Aerospace, in partnership with Italy-based Vega Composites, inaugurated its advanced composites manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor on Tuesday.

The facility will manufacture advanced composite aero structures and high-performance materials for aerospace and defence platforms, including aircraft and unmanned systems, radar, and electronic warfare structures.

Composite manufacturing necessities such as cleanroom layup, precision cutting, autoclave curing and more can be undertaken. Key equipment and systems have been sourced from European partners. When operated at its full capacity, the facility is expected to employ over 200 professionals with expertise in advanced materials.

The facility was inaugurated by former Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. “Merlinhawk Aerospace, for the last four decades, has been at the forefront in developing indigenous solutions for high-end avionics technology and has indigenised a large number of components. I’m sure that this facility is going to be of immense importance to our nation in the design and manufacturing of advanced composite components for the defence and aerospace industry,” he said.

“This facility marks a defining step in Merlinhawk’s journey from systems engineering to advanced aerospace manufacturing. As global aerospace platforms increasingly rely on high-performance composite materials, it is critical for India to build integrated capabilities in design, materials, and manufacturing,” founder, and MD R Ramachandra Rao said.