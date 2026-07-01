BJP MLA HK Suresh takes temple oath, denies cross-voting in Karnataka MLC polls

BELUR: Belur BJP MLA HK Suresh, popularly known as Hullahalli Suresh, came in a procession along with hundreds of party workers from his office to the Channakeshava Temple on Tuesday and took an oath denying allegations that he cross-voted in the recent MLC polls.

Suresh touched the Balipeeta with both hands following the directions from priests and declared three times before the deity that he didn’t cross-voted and he did not betray the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that he never betrayed the party which is equal to his mother. Some leaders from both within the party and outsiders were trying to tarnish his image, he added.