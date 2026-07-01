BJP MLA Suresh takes oath at Dharmasthala, wants narco test on all party legislators

MANGALURU: BJP MLA from Belur, HK Suresh, asked the party leadership to conduct a narcoanalysis test on all 63 party MLAs in view of allegations of some of them cross-voting in the recent MLC elections. Suresh visited Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday afternoon with over 300 supporters and swore before Lord Manjunatha that he did not cross-vote in the MLC polls held on June 18.
The Congress secured 151 votes in the elections more than the expected 140 votes. The surplus of 11 votes was owing to cross-voting by legislators of the opposition benches.
Later, speaking to media persons, Suresh said that all BJP MLAs in the state, including him, should be subjected to a “secret narco test to find out the truth”. “I will volunteer first for the test and let others follow,” the MLA said.
Suresh reiterated he has not betrayed BJP and that he is a loyal party worker. “When allegations were made against me of cross-voting, it hurt people of my constituency and me. I am a believer in God, and I won the polls with the blessings of Belur Chennakeshava. For me, the BJP is like a mother. Such allegations against me are far from the truth.
The day such allegations were made, I paid a visit to Vidhana Soudha and clarified before the state party president that I have not cross-voted nor betrayed the party. I have also written to the party Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das and national leader BL Santhosh.
Earlier, it was decided to hold a legislature party meeting (in Dharmasthala) to make all 62 MLAs take a truth test, but I do not know why it was cancelled,” he said.
He further said that being part of the Sangh Parivar and a follower of Hindutva, there is no question of betraying the party. “There is an attempt to malign me by some people, and they will be punished by Manjunatha Swamy for their misdeeds.
PM Narendra Modi has visited my constituency to campaign for the people of my constituency, who have hopes on me,” he added, Suresh also met Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade.