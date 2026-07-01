BJP MLA Suresh takes oath at Dharmasthala, wants narco test on all party legislators

MANGALURU: BJP MLA from Belur, HK Suresh, asked the party leadership to conduct a narcoanalysis test on all 63 party MLAs in view of allegations of some of them cross-voting in the recent MLC elections. Suresh visited Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala on Tuesday afternoon with over 300 supporters and swore before Lord Manjunatha that he did not cross-vote in the MLC polls held on June 18.

The Congress secured 151 votes in the elections more than the expected 140 votes. The surplus of 11 votes was owing to cross-voting by legislators of the opposition benches.

Later, speaking to media persons, Suresh said that all BJP MLAs in the state, including him, should be subjected to a “secret narco test to find out the truth”. “I will volunteer first for the test and let others follow,” the MLA said.

Suresh reiterated he has not betrayed BJP and that he is a loyal party worker. “When allegations were made against me of cross-voting, it hurt people of my constituency and me. I am a believer in God, and I won the polls with the blessings of Belur Chennakeshava. For me, the BJP is like a mother. Such allegations against me are far from the truth.