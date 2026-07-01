CM Shivakumar launches drive to make Karnataka drug-free

BENGALURU: “Our goal is to make Karnataka completely drug-free and addiction-free by 2028. We have taken a pledge to achieve this. If the public, youth and students join hands with the government, we can eradicate this menace,” said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 programme organised by the Karnataka State Police at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“Give up addiction, live happily. We must also spread awareness in our surroundings. People may try to influence us, but students and youth should not give in to such pressure. Over the last three years, under the leadership of former Home Minister G Parameshwara, narcotic substances worth Rs 89 crore have been destroyed.

Parents must not conceal their children’s drug addiction out of fear of social stigma; if they do, they are only destroying their children’s future. Instead, they should counsel them and approach police so the source of drug supply can be traced.

This will help protect your children from falling into these networks. I have directed the police department to ensure the identities of such children are kept confidential. Those who provide confidential information about drug abuse will be rewarded by the police department. This will help dismantle drug supply networks. The fight against drugs will protect your family, neighbourhood, village, and the entire state,” he said.

“The government has received reports that intoxicating substances are being mixed with pan masala and gutka, and drugs are being delivered to homes through phone-based networks. Strict action will be taken against anyone found mixing intoxicants with pan masala or gutka,” the CM added.