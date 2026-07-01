Door-to-door survey for Gruha Jyothi starts today in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The door-to-door beneficiary verification process of all beneficiaries availing the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government, will start across the state from July 1. An order on the verification process was issued by the state government late Tuesday night.
Staffers of various Escoms will visit the homes of people to assess and record the meter readings. They will also check records and collect information of the beneficiaries. This process will be completed on-site using a mobile application and a declaration form.
Consumers will need to keep the listed documents ready for verification. They include Aadhaar card (for verification only), passport size photograph of the beneficiaries, Voter ID card, PAN card, Tenancy or Rental Agreements (whichever is applicable), Ration Card and Caste Certificate. They will have to share their BPL and APL card details. Staffers will also note down the consumers’ professional details, the order stated.
Verification will begin in all 5 Escom jurisdictions
Since an on-site check by the meter reader is the only way to complete this verification process, the energy department has requested all consumers and beneficiaries to extend their full cooperation to the visiting staff to ensure a smooth and quick update.
The Gruha Jyothi scheme was launched in July 2023, offering free power to consumers up to 200 units. However, during a meeting on June 4, details pertaining to guarantee schemes were discussed, where many irregularities were noted, including the death of an original beneficiary, tenants shifting houses and registrations not being revised. It was also noted that many commercial units were operating with residential meter connections. To address the various anomalies, the government issued the order to revise the list of beneficiaries on June 30.
A verification drive will commence in all five Escom jurisdictions -- Bescom, Mescom, Hescom, Gescom and Cesc -- simultaneously, and the entire verification process will be completed within two months, the order stated.