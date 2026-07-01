Door-to-door survey for Gruha Jyothi starts today in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The door-to-door beneficiary verification process of all beneficiaries availing the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government, will start across the state from July 1. An order on the verification process was issued by the state government late Tuesday night.

Staffers of various Escoms will visit the homes of people to assess and record the meter readings. They will also check records and collect information of the beneficiaries. This process will be completed on-site using a mobile application and a declaration form.

Consumers will need to keep the listed documents ready for verification. They include Aadhaar card (for verification only), passport size photograph of the beneficiaries, Voter ID card, PAN card, Tenancy or Rental Agreements (whichever is applicable), Ration Card and Caste Certificate. They will have to share their BPL and APL card details. Staffers will also note down the consumers’ professional details, the order stated.

Verification will begin in all 5 Escom jurisdictions

Since an on-site check by the meter reader is the only way to complete this verification process, the energy department has requested all consumers and beneficiaries to extend their full cooperation to the visiting staff to ensure a smooth and quick update.