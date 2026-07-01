Group clash at bull-running event injures eight in Karnataka's Haveri village

HUBBALLI: Eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups over bursting firecrackers during a traditional bull-running event held as part of the Kaar Hunnime festival at Naregal village of Hangal taluk in Haveri district on Monday. Haveri SP Yashoda Vantagodi said police intervened and brought the situation to normalcy. The injured are under treatment at various hospitals.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Adur police station, where decorated bulls were released as part of the Kaar Hunnime celebrations. Of the nine victims, three seriously injured persons – Lohith, Jayappa and Shivraj – have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, while three others – Ningappa, Mallappa and Nagappa – are undergoing treatment at the Haveri District Hospital. No arrests have been made so far.

Vantagodi said, “We visited the spot and reviewed the situation. The village is calm, and there is no situation of fear or tension. Tight police security has been deployed.”

“We also spoke to leaders from both sides and advised them to maintain peace. No one is supporting those involved in the violence. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be established.

Prima facie, it appears to have been triggered by a personal dispute and the trigger was the bursting of firecrackers. Once a complaint is filed, legal action will be taken against those responsible. Six people from one group and two from the other sustained injuries,” she added.