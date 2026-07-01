Guarantee benefits only for Karnataka voters, enrol for SIR: CM Shivakumar to citizens

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka by filling his enumeration form at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru. His wife, Usha Shivakumar, too, submitted the form.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is ready to provide all necessary documentation for the SIR process, and that all citizens must retain their right to vote; otherwise, it would be difficult to avail government benefits.

Shivakumar further said that the government would like to extend guarantee benefits to voters in Karnataka and asked why they should offer the same benefits to people of other states.

“I have filled, signed and submitted my enumeration form. Along with your name, you will need to provide the mobile number that was previously registered during the electoral roll process. If that number is unavailable, you will be allowed to add your new mobile number through the officials. OTP will be sent to the mobile number that you provide,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Further, the Chief Minister said that one can make corrections to their name if required.

Shivakumar said that Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors have already formed WhatsApp groups to facilitate the process. “It is sufficient if one member of a family signs the form. One family member can fill out the applications on behalf of the entire family, and those applications will be accepted.