Guarantee benefits only for Karnataka voters, enrol for SIR: CM Shivakumar to citizens

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka by filling his enumeration form at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru. His wife, Usha Shivakumar, too, submitted the form.
The Chief Minister said that the State Government is ready to provide all necessary documentation for the SIR process, and that all citizens must retain their right to vote; otherwise, it would be difficult to avail government benefits.
Shivakumar further said that the government would like to extend guarantee benefits to voters in Karnataka and asked why they should offer the same benefits to people of other states.
“I have filled, signed and submitted my enumeration form. Along with your name, you will need to provide the mobile number that was previously registered during the electoral roll process. If that number is unavailable, you will be allowed to add your new mobile number through the officials. OTP will be sent to the mobile number that you provide,” Shivakumar told reporters.
Further, the Chief Minister said that one can make corrections to their name if required.
Shivakumar said that Booth Level Agents (BLAs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors have already formed WhatsApp groups to facilitate the process. “It is sufficient if one member of a family signs the form. One family member can fill out the applications on behalf of the entire family, and those applications will be accepted.
If one wishes to change their photograph, they can submit a new photo along with the application. New voters must provide proof of residence,’’ he said. Shivakumar said the State government is making arrangements to issue the necessary certificates to the state’s residents. “Everyone should ensure that they retain their voting rights. Otherwise, it may become difficult to avail themselves of government welfare schemes and programmes,” he said.
The CM said in some other states, government welfare benefits are being provided only to registered voters. They have withdrawn benefits from those who do not have voting rights. “We will introduce a similar process in Karnataka. We can give guarantee scheme benefits to voters of Karnataka... why should we extend these benefits to non-voters?” he said.
On concerns that some people may not know how to use the app, the Chief Minister said that even he was not familiar with the software. “I took the help of others. Therefore, people can obtain the application form through BLOs and submit it offline by filling out the form,” he said.
save the dates
As on June 16, 2026, there are 5,54,32,314 electors in Karnataka
House-to-house enumeration period is from June 30 to July 29
Digitisation period is from July 30 to August 29